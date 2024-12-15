Escambia Schools Announce Friday, Dec. 20 Will Be A Half-Day For Students

Escambia County Public Schools has announced that Friday, December 20 will be a half-day for students as Christmas break begins.

“We will be implementing a half-day schedule on Friday, December 20,” said ECPS Superintendent Keith Leonard. “We hope all of our students, staff and their families can get some much-deserved rest and relaxation and we look forward to seeing everyone after the new year.”

On all half days, schools will serve lunch and regular transportation will be provided. For more information or questions about your school’s specific release time, please contact the school.

Teachers return to work on Monday, January 6, 2025, and students return on Tuesday, January 7.