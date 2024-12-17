Escambia Man Took $20K In Merchandise From Walmart Stores Across Southeast, Police Say
December 17, 2024
An Escambia County man has been charged with allegedly stealing over $20,000 in merchandise from Walmart stores throughout the Southeast.
The Fairhope Police Department charged Harold Mahan with first degree retail theft and third degree property theft.
“He has stolen over $20,000 in merchandise from Walmart stores throughout the Southeastern states, including Louisiana, Alabama, and Florida,” Fairhope Police said Monday.
Mahan is reported to have taken nearly $4,000 worth of items from the Walmart store in Fairhope in the last few weeks, police said.
Additional details have not been released.
