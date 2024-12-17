Escambia Man Took $20K In Merchandise From Walmart Stores Across Southeast, Police Say

An Escambia County man has been charged with allegedly stealing over $20,000 in merchandise from Walmart stores throughout the Southeast.

The Fairhope Police Department charged Harold Mahan with first degree retail theft and third degree property theft.

“He has stolen over $20,000 in merchandise from Walmart stores throughout the Southeastern states, including Louisiana, Alabama, and Florida,” Fairhope Police said Monday.

Mahan is reported to have taken nearly $4,000 worth of items from the Walmart store in Fairhope in the last few weeks, police said.

Additional details have not been released.