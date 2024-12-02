Escambia Animal Shelter Has Free Cat And Dog Adoptions Through December 17

Dog and cat adoptions are free at the Escambia animal shelter through Tuesday, December 17 during the “Empty the Shelters: Holiday Hope” event in partnership with the Bissell Pet Foundation.

Adoptions for all cats and dogs 1 year or older will be free. Puppies will be available for $50 and kittens will be available for $25. A $15 licensing fee will be applied to all adoptions for Escambia County residents. View all adoptable pets at the Animal Welfare and Adoption Center on 24petconnect.com.

The Escambia County Animal Welfare and Adoption Center is located at 200 W. Fairfield Drive. Hours of operation are Monday-Friday, 12-5 p.m., and Saturday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m