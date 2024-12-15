Edna Earl Lambert

Edna Earl Lambert, age 97, peacefully slipped into heaven on the eve of December 11, 2024 in Atmore, Alabama. She was born on August 20, 1927 in Perdido, Alabama to James Elbert and Naomi Singleton Digman.

She grew up in Perdido, Alabama until she met the love of her life Hibbert Lambert and moved to the community of Nokomis, Florida where they made a life together and raised their children on their farm. She worked at Vanity Fair in Atmore for 10 years.

She was an avid gardener. She worked really hard on her vegetable garden and grew a yard of beautiful flowers. She was a great seamstress. She sewed many of her children’s clothes when they were young and continued to sew for her grandchildren and made many quilts for them. She was an awesome cook and baker. Sunday afternoon lunches were always the best at her house especially when she cooked homemade lasagna. Her chocolate chip cookies were always the best. She made many dozens of them for her family and her grandchildren’s schools.

She loved to travel and never missed the opportunity for a trip to the beach or to the mountains.

She never missed any activity, recital, or awards show that her grandchildren participated in or never passed up the opportunity to help them learn from their bad behavior. She loved to go to her grandchildren’s sports activities. She was their best cheerleader.

She was a little spit ball of fire, 97 years young. A little lady with a big heart and a sharp mind that loved her all her family.

After losing her eye sight, she loved just holding your hand and knowing you were there with her. Her mind was still so sharp at 97 years young.

She is preceded in death by her parents James Elbert and Naomi Singleton Digman, her husband Hibbert Lambert, Sr., infant daughter, Margaret Elizabeth Lambert, her son, Hibbert (Buddy) Lambert, Jr., her daughter, Barbara Ann Hollingsworth, granddaughter Rena Hollingsworth, great grandson, Samuel Asher Lambert, her sons-in-law, Barney Ray Shipp and Dewayne Hollingsworth, her brother, James (Bo) Digman, her sisters, Essie Ziglar, Willie Gagner, and Jean Lambert.

She is survived by 4 daughters, Merle Pope, Edna Shipp, Glenda (George) McAnally, and Pat (Wayne) Lambert Hetzel-Barnes. Her grandchildren Ronald Hollingsworth, Robert Hollingsworth, Russell Hollingsworth, Rachael Hollingsworth Hamilton, Michael Lambert, Jonathan (Jon) Wade Lambert, Jenny Lambert Biggs, Keith Pope, Marsha McAnally Carter, Amanda Hetzel Hawkins, and Ben Hetzel, many great grandchildren and many great great children, and a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, December 15, 2024, visitation will be at 1 pm until service time at 2 pm at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC. with Brother Marcus Wallace officiating.

Graveside service will follow at Antioch Baptist Church in Nokomis, Florida

Pallbearers will be Michael Lambert, Jon Lambert, Russell Hollingsworth, Robert Hollingsworth, Ben Hetzel, Scott Francis, Chris Singleton, and John Heathcock.

Honorary pallbearers will be Ronald Hollingsworth and Keith Pope.