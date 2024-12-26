ECFR Says McDavid Mobile Home Fire Was Sparked By Trash Fire; Firefighters Respond To Ascend

A fire that destroyed mobile home near McDavid Sunday afternoon was sparked by a nearby trash fire, according to Escambia County Fire Rescue. There are now 12 red bulbs on the wreath during “Keep the Wreath Green” fire safety campaign.

The fire in the 200 block of Cox Road, just west of Highway 29, was reported just before 4 p.m. The McDavid, Century, Cantonment and Walnut Hill stations of ECFR were dispatched to the fire.

Firefighters arrived to find a the mobile home, which was used for storage, well involved in fire. ECFR units worked quickly to prevent the flames from extending to the nearby mobile home and brought the situation under control by 4:21 p.m. The mobile home with heavy flames was a total loss while the nearby structure suffered minor damage.

ECFR conducted the investigation and determined a nearby trash fire extended to the mobile home. Following the mobile home fire, the eleventh red bulb was added to the wreath.

The tenth bulb was added following a residential fire on Saturday in the 8700 block of Doris Avenue. The fire damages were limited to the kitchen, but the occupants will be displaced until repairs are made. Escambia County EMS transported one occupant to an area hospital.

The 11th bulb was added when ECFR responded to a structure fire at Ascend Performance Materials. Heavy smoke and flames were visible upon arrival to the four-story industrial building with the company’s fire department already working the fire. [Read more...]

Pictured: Structure fires on Cox Road (above) Doris Avenue (inset) and Ascend Performance Materials. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.