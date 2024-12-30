Community Health Northwest Florida Reopen Monday Following Cyberattack

Community Health Northwest Florida is reopening all locations Monday following a cyberattack last week.

All 17 locations will be open on Monday. Due to a cyberattack last week, most facilities will have limited communications, and patients may experience longer than usual wait times.

CEO Chandra Smiley said that CHNWFL made the decision to open all locations to ensure that patients who need care receive it during the holiday season. “We’re here to serve every patient who walks through our doors, and we intend to do that, even if it means we have to go back to paper charts and prescriptions.”

CHNWFL is asking patients with questions to call (850) 384-4701 and leave a message. A team of operators will check messages throughout the day and respond within 24 hours.

Community Health provided the following patient tips:

All sites will be open for business, with limited connectivity. Plan to keep your appointments, but patients may experience longer wait times.

New prescriptions can be filled at the 2315 W. Jackson St location, but only with a printed prescription.

Depending on internet connectivity at 2315 W. Jackson Street, online prescription refills may be available by Monday afternoon.

Any patients with questions should call the CHNWFL hotline at (850) 384-4701.

In the event of a medical emergency, call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room.

The 17 Community Health locations include adult, family care and pediatrics locations in Century, pediatrics in Cantonment and multiple sites in Pensacola.

Pictured: Community Health Northwest Florida’s location in Century. NorthEsambia.com photos, click to enlarge.