Century Celebrates Christmas Season With Caroling, Tree Lighting (With Gallery)

The annual tree lighting ceremony was held Friday evening in Century.

The event in Nadine McCaw Park featured carols by the Tri-City Children’s Choir and the First Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church Children’s Choir before lighting the town’s Christmas Tree.

Refreshments followed in the Century Welcome Center.

