Beulah Academy, Tate FFA Members Place At Florida State Forestry Contest
December 5, 2024
Beulah Academy and Tate High School FFA members placed in the Florida State Forestry Contest this week.
Beulah FFA placed third for compass and pacing, and ninth in the state overall among middle schools. Team members and their individual rantings were:
- Becca DeCoux — 12th
- Luci Graham — 26th
- Addyson Creighton — 32nd
- Braxton Williams — 36th
Tate FFA placed ninth at the high school level. Individual Tate scores were:
- Parker White — 21st
- Luke Graham — 25th
- Estella Perea — 27th
- Lily McArthur — 34th
Pictured: The Beulah Academy FFA at the Florida State Forestry Contest this week. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
