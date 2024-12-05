Beulah Academy, Tate FFA Members Place At Florida State Forestry Contest

Beulah Academy and Tate High School FFA members placed in the Florida State Forestry Contest this week.

Beulah FFA placed third for compass and pacing, and ninth in the state overall among middle schools. Team members and their individual rantings were:

Becca DeCoux — 12th

Luci Graham — 26th

Addyson Creighton — 32nd

Braxton Williams — 36th

Tate FFA placed ninth at the high school level. Individual Tate scores were:

Parker White — 21st

Luke Graham — 25th

Estella Perea — 27th

Lily McArthur — 34th

Pictured: The Beulah Academy FFA at the Florida State Forestry Contest this week. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.