Aurora Nell Crook

Mrs. Aurora Nell Crook, age 83, passed away, Tuesday, November 26, 2024, in Atmore, AL, surrounded by her family. She was born, February 21, 1941, in Pensacola, FL; grew up in McCullough and later moved to Atmore, where she also attended Unity Baptist Church.

She was a wonderful cake decorator and loved being part of the Atmore Garden Club. In her free time, she volunteered at the Red Cross and was an active member of the Atmore Pink Ladies. She enjoyed playing ladies’ dominoes and had a passion for singing old-time hymns, along with a love for country music. Traveling brought her joy, especially when it meant spending time with family. As a strong Christian woman, she cherished attending church and living her faith each day.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Willie Timothy (Myrtice Salena Wise) Nall; five brothers, Enoch Nall, Marlin Nall, Olen Nall, Adrian Nall, Shelby Nall, and two sisters, Emmanette Hughes, and Louise Powell.

She is survived by her loving husband of 34 years, Charles Crook, of Atmore, AL; one son, Ricky (Sherry) Crook, of Atmore, AL; four daughters, Renee (Eric) McNeil, of Bay Minette, AL; Donna McDowell, of Summerdale, AL; Ginger (Chris) Bailey, of Loxley, AL; Donna Sawyer, of Atmore, AL; two sisters, Wilda (Tom) Knox, of Maryland; Myra (Bill) Barton, of Mobile, AL; grandchildren, Ashley (Luke) Brown; Bethany Crook (Nathan) Therrell; Blake Crook; Hannah (Bo) Smithart; Noah McNeil; Joshua (Courtney) McDowell; Jordan McDowell; Kim Bailey; Nick Bailey; nine great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, December 1, 2024 at 2 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, with Chaplain Joshua McDowell officiating.

Burial will follow at McCullough Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Sunday, December 1, 2024 from 1 p.m. until service time at 2 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes.

Pallbearers will be Bo Smithart, Luke Brown, Trusten Brown, Will Smith, Kaden Odom and Daniel White.