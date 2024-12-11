Ascend Cares Spreads Joy With Presents For All At Escambia Westgate School

The students at Escambia Westgate School were the recipients of holiday cheer thanks to presents for all from Ascend Cares.

Ascend Cares recently delivered Christmas presents to every student at Escambia Westgate. The students received a present from their wish list delivered by Santa, and the Grinch also visited with students. The gifts were funded by the Ascend Cares Foundation, which is supported by employee donations.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.