A Christmas Miracle: The Miracle League’s Annual Christmas Party (With Gallery)

December 7, 2024

Santa visited with Miracle League of Pensacola players during their annual Christmas party Friday night at Tate High School.

For the past seven years, Tate Beta Club, sponsored by Stacye Litton, has hosted the Christmas Party for the athlete’s and the families. Numerous other Tate High student organizations and volunteers came together to put on the party including Tate Theatre with the entertainment, Diamond Girls with the games, Early Childhood Education, Student2Student, STUCO.

For a photo gallery, click here.

The Miracle League players were able to visit Santa and share their wish lists, enjoy a pizza dinner, watch a special performances on stage, take part in numerous activities.


NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

