Dedria’s Gift Makes Christmas Donation For Century Nursing Home Residents

Dedria’s Gift made a Christmas gift for the residents of the Century Health & Rehabilitation Center again this year thanks to a donation from St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church in Century.

Dedria’s Gift honors the memory of Dedria Robinson who was killed 2005 in an automobile accident at age 11. The group annually provides school supplies for hundreds of children in the Century area.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.