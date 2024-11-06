Wednesday Is An Early Release Day For Escambia County Schools

November 6, 2024

Wednesday, November 6 is an early release for all Escambia County Public School students.

Escambia County Public Schools scheduled three early-release days for students during the 2023-2024 school year. After today, he remaining early release date is Wednesday, February 5, 2025.

There are also early-release dates immediately prior to Christmas Break and the last day of the 2024-2025 School Year. Those additional dates for students early-release are Friday, December 20, 2024, and Friday, May 23, 2025.
On all early release dates schools will serve lunch and regular transportation will be provided. For more information or questions about your school’s specific release time, please contact the school.

The early release days are intended to provide teachers and staff with regular opportunities for professional development.

For more information on early release times, contact your child’s school.

