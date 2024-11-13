Trump Picks Northwest Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz For Attorney General

November 13, 2024

President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday said he will nominate Northwest Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida to serve as his attorney general.

“Matt will end Weaponized Government, protect our Borders, dismantle Criminal Organizations and restore Americans’ badly-shattered Faith and Confidence in the Justice Department,” Trump said in a statement.

“Matt is a deeply gifted and tenacious attorney, trained at the William & Mary College of Law, who has distinguished himself in Congress through his focus on achieving desperately needed reform at the Department of Justice. Few issues in America are more important than ending the partisan Weaponization of our Justice System,” Trump wrote on social media platform X. “On the House Judiciary Committee, which performs oversight of DOJ, Matt played a key role in defeating the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, and exposing alarming and systemic Government Corruption and Weaponization. He is a Champion for the Constitution and the Rule of Law.”

“It will be an honor to serve as President Trump’s Attorney General,” Gaetz responded on X.

