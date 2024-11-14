Tropical Storm Sara Forms

Tropical Storm Sara formed Thursday in the Caribbean. It is expected to make landfall in the Yucatan. The land interaction will weaken it to a depression that is forecast to emerge back into the Gulf of Mexico.

It’s too early to tell what exactly will happen next, but it looks like whatever remains of Sara will merge with a front, bringing rain to the Florida peninsula.

Currently, local North Escambia impacts are not expected.

The latest information on Sara is in the image above.