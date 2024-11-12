Traffic Back To All Four Lanes In $4.7 Million Highway 29 Reconstruction In Century
All four lanes of Highway 29 in Century are open for the first time since January 2023.
The Florida Department of Transportation last week shifted traffic back to four lanes between Rudolph Street and Green Streets. However, the project is not complete. FDOT said rivers on North Century Boulevard, between Highway 4 and the Alabama state line, may still encounter intermittent lane closures for paving operations.
This project is estimated for completion in late 2024.
The $4.7 million safety project began in January 2023 to reconstruct, resurface, and realign Highway 29. The project includes reconstructing a 700-foot curved segment of Highway 29 from north of Henry Street to Cottage Street; the curve has been the site of several truck accidents in recent years.
FDOT will also upgrade traffic signals, drainage structures, pavement markings, and driveways, while also improving curb ramps and sidewalks to comply with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements.
Pictured: All four lanes of North Century Boulevard (Highway 29) were open on a rainy Monday morning. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.
Comments
One Response to “Traffic Back To All Four Lanes In $4.7 Million Highway 29 Reconstruction In Century”
They should get property along there to build wider sidewalks set off from the road. I don’t see how they are ADA compliant with sidewalks inches from huge trucks traveling through there. Sidewalks are too close and too narrow. Unsafe.
Town should confer with FDOT and do it.