The William Carey University Spirit of Carey Performs For Tate Showband Of The South

The William Carey University Spirit of Carey performed Monday for members of the Tate High School Showband of the South in Tate’s Fryman Gym. Spirit of Carey is a high-impact indoor marching winds, percussion, and auxiliary ensemble. This auditioned ensemble performs in gyms, parades, and other locations. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.