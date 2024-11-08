Tate High School Honors Veterans At Annual Assembly (With Gallery)

Tate High School held their annual Veterans Day Assembly this week. The special event honored Tate’s current and retired faculty veterans, as well as esteemed guests.

It was a moment of reflection and gratitude as guests were greeted with a slideshow displayed images of Tate veterans and their families.

Major James Hill opened the assembly, leading the audience in standing for the National Anthem and the presentation of colors by the Tate JROTC Color Guard.

The assembly featured moving musical performances by the Tate Chorus, Orchestra, and Band, alongside a solemn presentation of the white table to honor those service members missing in action or still awaiting return. In a touching moment, students were invited to stand if they have a parent currently serving or retired from the military, a reminder of how deep military tradition runs within the Tate community.

The Rho Kappa history honor society unveiled a banner covered in stars, each star representing the name of a Tate graduate who has since joined the military.

“This tradition serves as a lasting reminder of the sacrifices made for our freedoms and the strong connection Tate High School has to those who serve,” Principal Laura Touchstone said.

Photos by Tate High School Yearbook. for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.