Tate Aggies Beat Atmore Blue Devils 71-68 In Nailbiter Home Opener (With Gallery)

The Tate Aggies beat the Escambia County (Atmore) Blue Devils 71-68 in a nailbiter that came down to the final seconds Friday night in Cantonment.

For the Aggies and Coach Clyde Abney, it was big home opening win as they improved to 2-0 after an 80-68 defeat of Choctaw on the road Wednesday night. The Blue Devils are now 4-1 as a four-game winning streak came to a half at the hands of the Aggies.

