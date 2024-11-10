SEC Soccer Championship Today: Texas Versus South Carolina After Free Fan Fest At Ashton Brosnaham

The SEC Soccer Tournament championship game will be played today at Ashton Brosnaham Soccer Complex off East 10 Mile Road.

The Texas Longhorns will battle against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the final of the 2024 SEC Soccer Tournament at 1:30 p.m.

Tickets for the championship game today are $17 for adults and $12 for students/military, with taxes included. A clear bag policy is in effect for this event. Admission is free for children 5 and under at all games.

There will be a free Fan Fest from 11:30 a.m. until the start of championship game today. There will be music, food trucks and interactive activities for all ages to enjoy. Tickets are not required for the Fan Fest.

Sunday’s game will be broadcast nationally on the SEC Network.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.