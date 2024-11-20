Rep. Michelle Salzman Says She’s Running For Congress After Gaetz Resignation

November 20, 2024

Florida House Rep. Michelle Salzman announced Tuesday that she is running for Congress after Maetz Gaetz resigned last week.

“I am making my intentions to run for Congress by filing today I want to do what is best for our country and helping President Trump with the Make America Great Again Agenda,” Salzman said.

Last Wednesday, President-elect Donald Trump announced Gaetz as his pick to serve as U.S. Attorney General, and Gaetz resigned from Congress hours later.

A special election will be held for Gaetz’s seat; a date for the election has not yet been set.

Under Florida’s “resign-to-run” law, Republican Salzman must resign her position irrevocably in writing at least 10 days before the first day of qualifying or before any successor for her current position takes office.

Escambia County Supervisor of Elections said Tuesday that he hopes a special election for Salzman’s seat, if she runs, could be held in conjunction with the special election for Gaetz’s seat.

Written by William Reynolds 

 