Parts Of North Escambia Officially In A Severe Drought

Portions of North Escambia are in a severe drought, according to the latest data released Thursday by the National Drought Mitigation Center.

The Walnut Hill, Enon, Molino and McDavid areas in the severe drought, while the remainder of Escambia County are in a moderate drought. The data used for the map includes rainfall through Tuesday.

There is slight chance of rain in the forecast for Friday.