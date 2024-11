One Injured In Highway Crash Wednesday Morning

One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on Highway 29 near West Roberts Road.

The individual was transported to an area hospital by Escambia County EMS following the crash with injuries not considered life threatening.

The Florida Highway Patrol has not released the cause of the crash or other details.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.