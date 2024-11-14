Now That Matt Gaetz Has Resigned After Being Picked For Trump’s AG, Who Will Seek His Seek?

Who will fill the Congressional seat that was held by Rep. Matt Gaetz?

Wednesday, President-elect Donald Trump has named Gaetz at his choice to be the next U.S. attorney general.

Shortly after the announcement, Gaetz resigned from Congress, House Speaker Mike Johnson said that will give Gov Ron DeSantis “about an eight-week period” to fill the vacancy, or early as January 3. DeSantis will set for the dates for a special election to choose a replacement.

RELATED: Northwest Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz Resigns From Congress After AG Nomination

By Wednesday night, names of potential Congressional replacements began to circulate.

One, Florida House Rep. Michele Salzman, is making it clear that she’s interested.

“I must admit my phone has really been blowing up with texts and calls from many I respect since Congressman Gaetz was announced as President Trump’s pick for Attorney General,” she wrote on social media. “I am going to weigh my options and seriously consider it. I love representing Northwest Florida and getting things done.”

“It is an honor serve as a State Representative, so I am already doing what I love to do,” Salzman continued.

Another potential replacement for Gaetz is another Gaetz. Matt Gaetz’s father, Former Florida Senate President Don Gaetz, recently won election to the Florida Senate District 1 seat that was held by Doug Broxson.

Other names being mentioned in statewide and local political circles Wednesday night included former Pensacola Mayor Ashton Hayward, current Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves, and Frank White.

White is former state representative, serving a single term from 2016-2018. He ran for Senate District 1 this year before bowing out to endorse Don Gaetz.

Destin Mayor Bobby Wagner has expressed interest in running for the Congressional seat.

A Democratic contender will likely also emerge for the special election, Gay Valimont who ran against Gaetz this year, is expected to run. Gaetz garnered about 66% of the vote to 34% to Valimont in the strongly Republican district.