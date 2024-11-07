Martin Eby Gehman

Pastor, business-owner, and radio broadcaster Martin Eby Gehman, 88, of Atmore, Ala., went home to be with Jesus at 5:15pm on Sunday November 3, 2024 while in the care of North Baldwin Infirmary in Bay Minette. Mr. Gehman, or “Marty” as he was lovingly known, was in the presence of family when he entered his Heavenly rest.

Martin (Marty) was born on April 28, 1936 near Selinsgrove, Pa. to the late Harry and Sarah (Eby) Gehman. As the youngest of 8 children, Marty follows three brothers and three sisters to Glory – Arthur Gehman, John Gehman, Lester Gehman, Edith (Gehman) Groff, Grace (Gehman) Aungst, and Lucy (Gehman) Rudy. He is survived by his brother Jacob Gehman.

Martin shared the joys and sorrows of a full life with his dear wife, the late Vernie Lee (Barnhill) Gehman. They married on July 11, 1956 and spent 65 years together building their family and ministering to the Atmore community as pastors of Gospel Light Church.

Martin was the beloved father of the late Randy “Dale” (Darlene) Gehman, Ephrata, Pa.; Martin Gerald “Jerry” (Faith) Gehman, Atmore; David Wayne (Shyrell) Gehman, Atmore; Joseph “Joe” Lynn (Rhonda) Gehman, Pelham, Ala.; and Martha Elaine Gehman (Todd) Gookin, Atmore. Martin was a cherished Grandfather to 16 grandchildren and to 18 beautiful great grandchildren. As Psalm 127 says, Martin delighted in his quiver-full and kept them daily in his prayers and love.

Martin ministered to countless lives through his service as a missionary, a lead pastor, owner of Marty’s Cabinet Shop and Furniture Company, and a radio station operator/producer for WASG, WYDH, and recently, WGYJ-LP. Many in Atmore enjoyed “Mom ‘n Pop’s Suppertime Gospel” which Martin and Vernie hosted together. Martin’s radio ministry reached listeners around the world with Contemporary Christian and Gospel music as well as preaching “The Whole Gospel for the Whole World”.

Martin took great joy in nature and gardening. He always had fresh peppers on the Sunday dinner table and would grin while offering them to guests. He is remembered as a man of integrity and passion for sharing the Gospel message of salvation. This passion, Martin would say, was a result of transformation and Providence in his own life. Martin was orphaned by age 11 when both of his parents died tragically within a year. He temporarily lived on a farm where he experienced abuse, but was removed to a new farm with the Henry Garber family who supported and loved him as one of their own.

At age 16, Martin was operating a tractor on a hillside field when the tractor rolled over, pinning him underneath its sharp steel wheels. Martin often shared a vivid memory of an angel protecting him from a crushing death. He survived with not even a broken bone and described the miracle as the moment he experienced God’s grace and salvation.

Martin began attending local camp meetings and one night when the altar call came, he answered with his whole heart. Over time, Martin participated in the Brunk tent revivals and became a close partner in ministry with Lawrence Brunk and helped facilitate a Brunk tent revival being held in Poarch, Ala.. Through the Brunk revivals, Martin was convicted of his need for second blessing holiness and entire sanctification. God called him to new life and a new purpose – to teach the world that the Holy Spirit empowers us to live apart from the world and dedicated in service to God. That is what Martin believed and what he lived. His obedience and faith transformed his life into a beautiful heritage. Those he leaves behind will miss him dearly.

A viewing will be held on Thursday, Nov. 7, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Petty Funeral Home located at 9260 Highway 31, Atmore, AL 36502. A funeral service will be held at Unity Baptist Church located at 10310 Hwy 31, Atmore, AL. Interment will follow in a public ceremony at Serenity Gardens Cemetery located on Highway 31, East of Atmore near the municipal airport.