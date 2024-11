Learn How To Break Down A Chicken At The Molino Library

Have you ever wondered how to break down a whole chicken?

Join Dorothy Lee from the Escambia County Extension Office for a fun, hands-on class at Molino Library as she teaches simple, expert techniques to portion a whole chicken like a chef. Attendees will elevate their kitchen skills and learn to save money.

The free class will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Molino Branch Library, 6450 Highway 95A in Molino.