‘Jeff Bergosh Is Grateful’ — Longtime Public Servant Says Goodbye At Last Commission Meeting

Longtime public servant Jeff Bergosh said goodbye Thursday night during his final meeting on the Escambia County Commission.

Bergosh has served District 1on the Escambia County Commission for the past eight years, following 10 years on the Escambia County School Board. He was defeated in the Republican primary by challenger Steve Stroberger who will take office later this month.

I just want to reiterate just how grateful I am. How gratified being a member of the school board when my all three of my children were in the public schools of Escambia County where I’m a very, very big champion of public schools,” Bergosh said, reminiscing about being on stage as a school board member when two of his three children graduated.”

“I just want the word, the takeaway, from tonight to be that Jeff Bergosh is grateful. He’s grateful for a great family. His faith. I’m grateful for my faith in God because you need it,” he said. “I you don’t have faith in God, you’ve got nothing.”

“”I’m thankful to all the citizens,” he added. “I’m thankful to my family for tolerating this 18-year endeavor that I’ve been in. And I just I want the citizens to know that this has been the honor and the privilege of my life.”

“I will look back with fond memories the good times, the bad times, the memories, I’ll look back fondly and will miss this but as I said before, I’m bullish on the future of Escambia County. I know that we’ve got great things in the works and I I’m rooting for you guys as I leave.”

Commission chair Steven Barry presented Bergosh with a proclamation honoring his service to Escambia County.

Pictured: Escambia County District 1 Commissioner Jeff Bergosh during his final meeting Thursday night. Image for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.