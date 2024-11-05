Here’s What To Know In Escambia County For Election Day
November 5, 2024
Today is the 2024 general election, and polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
NorthEscambia.com will begin posting election results shortly after 7 p.m. from both local and statewide races. Results will be posted here on our website and on our Facebook page.
Here’s what you need to know in Escambia County:
- Confirm the location of your polling place. It is listed on your sample ballot, voter information card, online at EscambiaVotes.gov, or call (850) 595-3900.
- Several polling locations have changed since the last election. All affected voters were sent a notice of their updated polling location, but for a complete list polling locations, visit EscambiaVotes.gov/where-to-vote.
- If you are unsure of your registration status, check EscambiaVotes.gov/am-i-registered, e-mail soe@escambiavotes.gov, or call (850) 595-3900.
- Photo and signature ID is required for all voters – if you do not present one of the 12 approved forms of photo ID, you may vote a provisional ballot.
- Be sure to review your sample ballot prior to Election Day in order to familiarize yourself with all of the contests and bring it with you to the polls. A sample ballot was mailed to voters, and you can view your sample ballot online at EscambiaVotes.gov/sample-ballots.
- Remember to make only one selection per contest on your ballot.
- Registration books are closed. New registrations and party changes for this election may not be made at the polls.
- You may not return your completed vote-by-mail ballot to your precinct on Election Day – it must be returned to the Elections Office by 7 p.m. on Election Day.
- If you requested a vote-by-mail ballot but chose not to return it, you can vote at your polling place on Election Day. Though not required, it is requested that you bring your unvoted ballot package so it can be cancelled.
- Busiest times at the polls tend to be 7:00 a.m. until 9:00 a.m., mid-day, and 4:00 p.m. until polls close.
- Early voting ended Saturday, November 2. If you have not yet voted or did not request a vote-by-mail ballot before the deadline, you must go to your designated precinct on Election Day.
- If you voted-by-mail, you can visit EscambiaVotes.gov/track-my-ballot for the status of your ballot.
