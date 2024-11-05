Here’s What To Know In Escambia County For Election Day

Today is the 2024 general election, and polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

NorthEscambia.com will begin posting election results shortly after 7 p.m. from both local and statewide races. Results will be posted here on our website and on our Facebook page.

Here’s what you need to know in Escambia County: