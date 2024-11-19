Gregory Warren Rollins

Gregory Warren Rollins, age 75 of Cantonment, FL, passed away unexpectedly at Sacred Heart Hospital on Friday, November 1, 2024. He was born in Panama City, FL to his parents, James Ausley Rollins and Pearl Mullis on August 10, 1949.

Gregory graduated from Milton High School in 1968. Afterwards, he was a proud Vietnam veteran serving in the United States Army. Gregory’s tours included: Vietnam, Korea, Germany, and he re-enlisted

twice. He worked for Monsanto for a few years with his family. Then while working for the oil rigs in Louisiana, he risked his own life, to save a crew member from drowning. Gregory was a professional fire fighter and EMT for Pensacola Naval Air Station and the owner of Greg’s Landscaping.

His civic involvements include volunteer firefighter, mentoring Boy Scouts to earn merit badges, the children’s ministry at Ensley United Methodist Church, chaperone with the Ransom Middle School Band, chaperone and EMT for J.M. Tate High School Showband of the South, and taught children to Stop-Drop and Roll with Little Firehouse N.A.S. Gregory was a member of Ensley United Methodist Church.

He is preceded in death by his father, James A. Rollins; mother, Pearl Mullis Dennison; stepfather, Williams Dennison; brothers, Robert Rollins and James Rollins; sister, Sylvia (Pat) Nelson; and nephew, Robert Rollins.

Gregory is survived by his wife, Ginger Rollins; daughter, Michelle (Randy) King; son, Winfield L. Warner “Shane”, IV, sister, Sandra (Charles) Bowers; sister-in-law, Violet Rollins and Sherlyn Culwell; brother-in-law, Rick (Nancy) Williams, nieces and nephews; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

A special thank you to: Gina Bryan, Michael Mitchell, J.B. Nelson, and Chief Joe Catalani. Gregory was a man of many talents; he loved our Lord and Savior. He shared his gifts with any and everyone. Gregory loved the outdoors, fishing, and hunting. A week ago, he was sitting in the tree stand for the 30th consecutive year. He was one of the best and will be missed by many.

In Lieu of flowers please make donations to Disabled Veteran’s at https://www.helpflvets.org/donate, the Human Society at https://pensacolahumane.org, or Ensley United Methodist Church.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2024, at United Methodist Church in Pensacola, FL. The family invites friends to join them beginning at 11 a.m. for the visitation, and the service will follow at 12 p.m. After the service Gregory will be laid to rest at Barrancas National Cemetery with honors.