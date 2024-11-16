FPL Seeks To Raise Bills For All Of 2025 To Cover Hurricane Costs; Here’s How Much

Florida Power & Light customers could soon see higher bills to cover the utility’s hurricane restoration costs.

FPL has asked the Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) to approve a temporary surcharge on customer bills in 2025 to recover restoration costs after four hurricanes battered Florida in less than 14 months.

For FPL customers in Northwest Florida, the a typical bill for residential customers using 1,000 kwh would increase $8.07 from $135.38 to $143.45 each month of 2025 for a total of $96.84 . For FPL customers in the rest of Florida, that typical bill would increase $12.02 to $133.99.

The petition filed with the PSC seeks to recover restoration expenses for Hurricanes Debby, Helene and Milton, which ripped through Florida this year. It also seeks $150 million to replenish the company’s storm reserve, which was primarily depleted by Hurricane Idalia last year and then wiped out after Hurricane Debby in August. If approved by the PSC, the temporary surcharge would reimburse FPL about $1.2 billion.

Category 3 Idalia struck Florida in August 2023. This year, Category 1 Debby hit Florida in August, then Category 4 Helene and Category 3 Milton pounded the state less than two weeks apart in September and October. The four hurricanes caused more than 3 million combined outages to FPL customers with damaging winds, storm surge and – in the case of Milton – dozens of powerful, long-track tornadoes.

“FPL worked relentlessly to quickly restore power to our customers in the aftermath of each of these hurricanes,” FPL President and CEO Armando Pimentel said. “We’re mindful that customers pay these restoration costs, which is why we continue to invest in storm hardening and smart grid technology. This avoids many outages, speeds restoration and reduces restoration costs while helping customers bounce back faster, from getting kids back to school to getting Florida’s economy back up and running.”