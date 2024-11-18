Former Treasurer Indicted On 36 Felony Counts For Allegedly Stealing From NWE Little League

The former treasurer of Northwest Escambia Little League in Walnut Hill has been indicted in Alabama on 36 felony charges for alleged fraud and theft from the organization.

Paula Star Pugh, 50, was indicted by a grand jury in Escambia County, Alabama, on one count of theft by deception first degree, one count of theft of property first degree, 25 counts of fraudulent use of a credit or debit card and nine counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument third degree. All 36 charges are felonies.

Pugh was originally charged in Escambia County, Alabama, in April 2023 with two felonies — grand theft and fraud. According to court documents, the Office of the State Attorney First Judicial Circuit of Florida dropped prosecution in the case for “jurisdiction reasons” in early June 2023. The Escambia County (FL) Sheriff’s Office then turned their investigative files and evidence over to the Atmore Police Department.

Day later, Atmore Police charged Pugh with nine counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument third degree, and one count each of theft by deception first degree, and theft by deception second degree. All of the charges are felonies.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Pugh was the elected treasurer/bookkeeper since 2017 for Northwest Escambia Little League with the alleged thefts taking place from July 26, 2021, until December 9, 2022.

“During this time Pugh wrote checks on NWE’s account which she cashed for personal use, completed unauthorized debit transactions for personal use, and completed numerous ATM withdrawals for personal use,” the ECSO investigator wrote in his report, noting that Pugh had no receipt or explanation for the transactions.

According to a Florida warrant affidavit, the transactions included numerous cash ATM withdrawals from an Atmore bank; purchases from Shell Oil and Papa John’s Pizza in Tampa, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Home Goods Online; and eight checks payable to Cash that were signed by Pugh totaling $9,226. The transactions are detailed in the image below.

NWE first reported the misuse of funds to law enforcement on December 20, 2022, and an investigation was launched by the ECSO. Over the next several weeks, an ECSO investigator and ballpark officials examined the league’s financial records and built a ledger of transactions attributed to Pugh with no receipt or explanation, the report states. Deputies said the NWE board attempted at least twice to meet with Pugh and obtain receipts, but the attempts were unsuccessful.

The investigation also indicated that a ball tournament completed on June 13, 2022, yielded receipts/cash profit of $10,012.66. According to the warrant affidavit: Pugh sent a text message on June 13 that a deposit of $2,690 would be made the following day. On June 14, a deposit was made at NWE’s bank in Atmore for $1,557.10. “The difference in the amount to be deposited and the amount actually deposited could not be explained,” the report notes.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said numerous attempts were made by phone and in person by the investigator to contact Pugh with no result, until she returned contact on March 7, 2023. Pugh’s statements to law enforcement were redacted from the warrant affidavit.

Florida authorities alleged the following transactions were fraudulent, according to court documents. Pugh is not currently charged with all of these transactions.

Editor’s note: Northwest Escambia Little League is not affiliated with Northwest Escambia (NWE) Football & Cheer at Bradberry Park.