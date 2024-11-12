Escambia Tax Collector Marcus Pointe Office Moving To New Location; Driving Test Location Changing

The Escambia County Tax Collector Marcus Pointe Office on W Street is closing permanently at end of day November 14.

A new Brentwood office will open its doors at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 19 at 5045 North Palafox Street. Tax Collector Scott Lunsford said the Brentwood office will provide the same services as the Marcus Pointe office, with significant enhancements and modernized facilities designed to improve efficiency and customer experience.

During the transition, driving skills tests will be offered at the Warrington office at 4051 Barrancas Avenue, Suite A, from Tuesday, November 12 through Friday, November 15 to Escambia County residents by appointment only. Driving tests will resume at the new Brentwood office on Tuesday, November 19 at 8:30 a.m. and will be available by appointment only through Wednesday, November 20. Driving tests will be offered on a walk-in basis only beginning Thursday, November 21, 2024

Appointments for this transition period may be made by visiting EscambiaTaxCollector.com.

Pictured: The new Escambia County Tax Collector Brentwood office that will open on November 19. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.