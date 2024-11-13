Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Creating Law Enforcement Memorial Plaza

November 13, 2024

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with the Escambia County Sheriff Foundation, is has announced the development of a Law Enforcement Memorial Plaza. This project will honor deputies who made the ultimate sacrifice and serve as a place of remembrance, healing, and connection for the community.

“Our current memorial has served us well as a solemn site of reflection,” said Sheriff Chip W. Simmons, “but we dream of something more—a memorial that doesn’t just sit apart from us, but welcomes us in. A space that invites families and neighbors to gather, to grieve, and to find peace together. The new Memorial Plaza will be open, inviting, and woven into the fabric of our community. It will stand as a testament to the enduring spirit of the deputies who protected us and the community that stands behind them.”

The memorial plaza will become a focal point in front of the main Sheriff’s Office on Leonard Street, reinforcing its symbolic importance. The ECSO said the newly designed space will offer a place where memories are shared, where grief is met with support, and where citizens can all come together–united in appreciation for those who sacrificed their lives for our safety

The partnership with the Sheriff Foundation will provide the funding and no tax dollars will be used in the construction. The Escambia County Sheriff Foundation is soliciting donations of any size, with recognition opportunities available at various levels. “The Foundation Board is deeply honored to support the creation of this Memorial Plaza,” said Foundation President Whitney C. Lucas. “This project embodies our commitment to honoring the brave heroes of the Sheriff’s Office. We believe this plaza will be a welcoming space of remembrance that invites citizens to connect with their Sheriff’s Office while focusing on the shared values that keep our community strong.”

A public groundbreaking ceremony is being planned for January 2025 with the project’s final completion slated for April of that year.

