EREC: Please Don’t Shoot At Our Lines During Dove Season

With dove season underway, North Escambia’s fiber internet provider and power company have issuing a warning — don’t shoot at power or fiber lines.

According to Connect Powered by Escambia River Electric Cooperative and EREC, shooting at an electrical line is a crime and the responsible parties could be held financially liable for repairs.

“Shooting at wired lines, even during hunting season, could result in unnecessary power and internet outages,” Connect said.

Anyone that witnesses a person shooting at wired lines in EREC’s territory is asked to report it to the cooperative at (850) 675-4521.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, dove season is underway until December 1 and will open again December 19-January 31.