ECUA Elects Board Officers, Appoints Advisory Committee

At an organizational meeting this week, ECUS elected officers, chose committee members and set mewing dates for the next year.

District 1 member Vicki Campbell was elected to serve as board chairman and District 5 member Kevin Stephens was re-elected to the vice-chairmanship. District 3 members Larry Williams, Sr. was elected to the chairmanship of the Citizens’ Advisory Committee (CAC) and District 4 member Dale Perkins was elected to serve as the CAC vice-chairman.

The Board then appointed the following citizens to serve on the CAC:

Chuck Kimball – District 1

Dean Kirschner – District 2

Louis Brown, III – District 3

George Sigler- District 4

David Murzin - District 5

Imelda Cromartie – at large

Louise Ritz – at large

The ECUA board also approved the proposed schedule for its regular monthly meetings for the 2025 calendar year, which will be typically held at 3:00 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month. CAC meetings are typically held on the Tuesday of the week prior to the Board meeting, also at 3:00 p.m. The proposed schedule for the 2025 ECUA Board meetings is as follows:

January 28

February 25

March 25

April 22

May 27

June 24

July 22

August 26

September 23

October 28

November 18

December 16

NorthEscambai.com graphic.