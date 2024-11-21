ECUA Elects Board Officers, Appoints Advisory Committee
November 21, 2024
At an organizational meeting this week, ECUS elected officers, chose committee members and set mewing dates for the next year.
District 1 member Vicki Campbell was elected to serve as board chairman and District 5 member Kevin Stephens was re-elected to the vice-chairmanship. District 3 members Larry Williams, Sr. was elected to the chairmanship of the Citizens’ Advisory Committee (CAC) and District 4 member Dale Perkins was elected to serve as the CAC vice-chairman.
The Board then appointed the following citizens to serve on the CAC:
- Chuck Kimball – District 1
- Dean Kirschner – District 2
- Louis Brown, III – District 3
- George Sigler- District 4
- David Murzin - District 5
- Imelda Cromartie – at large
- Louise Ritz – at large
The ECUA board also approved the proposed schedule for its regular monthly meetings for the 2025 calendar year, which will be typically held at 3:00 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month. CAC meetings are typically held on the Tuesday of the week prior to the Board meeting, also at 3:00 p.m. The proposed schedule for the 2025 ECUA Board meetings is as follows:
- January 28
- February 25
- March 25
- April 22
- May 27
- June 24
- July 22
- August 26
- September 23
- October 28
- November 18
- December 16
NorthEscambai.com graphic.
Comments