ECSO: Truck Stolen In Bratt, Note Left Behind Claims Woman Was Attacked, Kidnapped

An Atmore woman has been charged with stealing a pickup truck in Bratt before allegedly leaving behind a note claiming she was attacked and kidnapped.

Leandra Nicole Morgan, 33, was charged with burglary of an unoccupied structure and grand theft of a motor vehicle, both felonies. She was released on a $12,000 bond.

Morgan was recently extradited to Florida to face charges after being arrested in Escambia County, Alabama.

On August 29, the victim reported that someone entered an attached washroom at his home in the 6000 block of West Highway 4, took a set of spare keys and then stole his 2007 Ford Lariat F-250.

The thief left behind a box with a note written on it which stated, “Please call 911, I was attacked and taken into the the woods. I found my way out and looked here, for help, call (phone number) or (phone number). My name is Lee Lee” Deputies attempted to call the phone numbers but there was no answer.

The stolen vehicle was later located on the side of Bell Fork Road near Atmore.

When Morgan was interviewed later at a residence on Atmosphere Road, she told deutis that her nickname is “Lee Lee”, according to an arrest report. She was arrested by the Escambia County (AL) Sheriff’s Office on outstanding warrants in that county.