Darryl Singleton

September 6, 1967 – November 3, 2024

Darryl met LaDawn his wife of 32 years in 1989. They shared a life filled with love and adventure. He worked for the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office for 30 years, where he proudly served his community. His greatest achievement in life though was his family. He coached his sons Dakota and Shadow in baseball and never missed a soccer game for his daughter Sydney. Whether it was a vacation to Yellowstone or the traditional family trip of 25 years to an Atlanta Braves game, he only wanted to be surrounded by his family. In 2021, when his son Dakota married Jessica, Darryl accepted her with open arms and his family of 5 was now 6. In 2022, his family grew again when his son Shadow married Katelyn. With two new daughters his heart was fuller than ever. He wanted them around maybe more than his sons sometimes. In December of 2022, he was diagnosed with cancer. He never got down or asked why me? If anyone asked him how he was doing, he would always say “just right”. Through his two-year fight, he did it the way he did anything else, surrounded by his family, On November 3rd he went down swinging still surrounded by his family.

Darryl is preceded in death by his grandparents, Groce and Vera Singleton; grandparents, Jim and Josephine Singleton; brother, Mark Singleton, and mother-in-law, Sue Stafford.

Darryl is survived by his wife, LaDawn Singleton; son, Dakota and daughter in-law, Jessica; son, Shadow and daughter-in-law, Katelyn; daughter, Sydney; father, Gene Singleton; sister, Janet McCraney and brother-in-law, Timothy; sister, Janine Walker and brother-in-law Charlie.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, November 11 at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 12 at Faith Chapel North.