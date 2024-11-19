CSX Railroad Crossing Closure Update

November 19, 2024

Here’s the latest on CSX railroad closures in Escambia County as of Tuesday morning.

All closures are dependent on the weather.

As it stands Monday afternoon (from south to north):

  • East Roberts Road – Anticipated opening Tuesday
  • Kingsfield Road – Anticipated opening Tuesday
  • Old Chemstrand Road – all work complete.
  • Archer Road – Closing again Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 5 a.m.
  • El Camino Drive – Closing Tuesday, Nov. 19 5 a.m.
  • Countri Lane – No work expected at this time.
  • Woodbury Circle – Closing Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 5 a.m. (with temporary crossing in place).
  • Becks Lake Road – Closing Wednesday, Nov. 20  (with temporary crossing in place).

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barber, click to enlarge.

