Clara Mae Houston

Clara Mae Houston, 82, passed from this life to her Lord and Savior on October 28, 2024, surrounded by her family. She was born on July 17, 1942, in Samson, Alabama.

She is preceded in death by her parents; Ollie Ville Simmons and Baskum Strickling; her brother, Kenneth Strickling; husband of 8 years, John Samuel Cox, and her husband of 44 years, Donald Houston.

Clara is survived by a brother, Dykes (Neva) Strickling; sister, Lila Faye (Ben) Hudson; two daughters, Jo Ann (Coy) Harris, and Joyce Wainwright; six grandchildren, Tawanna Brazwell, Tina Berrian, Norman Black, Ashley Dunsford, Amber (Brandon) Smith, and Marie Wainwright; eight great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.

Funeral Services were held on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, in Jay Funeral Chapel with Keith Strickling and Bobby Carnley officiating.

The family would like to express their immense gratitude and Thanks to The Terrace at Ivey Acres staff, and to Amedisys Home Health for their years of care and compassion. Ms. Clara loved each and every one of you. We would also like to thank Century Care Center and Vitas Hospice for their care of Clara for those few days with you. It is so difficult to lose a loved one, but each of you made it a little less hard. It takes a special person to do the work you all do. Not everyone can, You made a difference.

A very special Thank you to Dr. David Smith.

Serving as pallbearers will be Justin Anderson, Norman Black, Ryan Strickling, Keith Strickling, Bobby Carnley, and Samuel Hunt.