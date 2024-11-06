Chances Of Showers And Thunderstorms Today

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. East wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Veterans Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59.