Chances Of Showers And Thunderstorms Today
November 6, 2024
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. East wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind around 5 mph.
Thursday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Friday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 79.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Veterans Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59.
