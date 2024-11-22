Century Correctional Inmate Charged With Drug Trafficking Inside The Prison

A Century Correctional Institution inmate has been charged with drug trafficking and drug possession insides facility.

Inmate Jorge Luis Burgos-Dedis was arrested recently and booked into the Escambia County Jail on charges of possession of contraband (controlled substance) inside a correctional facility and trafficking in phenethylamines.

In February 2023, a CCI K-9 alerted on a pillow belonging to Burgos-Dedis where officer located 95.1 grams of marijuana, according to an arrest affidavit. Officers confronted Burgos-Dedis at his assigned work post in the dining hall and questioned him. He handed officers a package containing 4.6 grams of a substance, and a search located another 61.7 grams in a body cavity, the affidavit asserts.

Authorities said the 4.6 grams was methamphetamine, and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement identified the 61.7 grams as Dimethylpentylone (3,4-methylenedioxy-alpha-(N,N-dimethylamino) valerophenone), more commonly known as bath salts.

He told offices that an unknown inmate gave him a small package to hold, and he was unaware of the contents. He stated that he was given $100 at the canteen for holding the contraband, authorities said.

Burgos-Dedis was serving five years on lengthy list of charges from Osceola and Orange counties, including attempted robbery with gun, grand theft, burglary, and trafficking in stolen property, according to the Florida Department of Corrections.