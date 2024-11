Bratt Elementary Students Learn About Fire Safety

The Walnut Hill Station of Escambia Fire Rescue and Escambia County EMS recently spent a morning teaching Bratt Elementary School students about fire safety.

During the event, Bratt Elementary students wear able to see a fire truck, ambulance and other tools used by first responders.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.