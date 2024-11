Bratt Elementary School Honors Local Veterans (With Gallery)

Bratt Elementary School held a special program to honor local veterans. They shared heartwarming patriotic songs and information about why it is important to honor veterans.

The veterans also participated in a parade through the school as students cheered to show their appreciation for the veterans’ service and sacrifices.

For a photo gallery, click here.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.