Bogia And Mystic Springs Railroad Crossing Closures Planned For The Weekend; Becks Lake Next

As CSX moves north in Escambia with crossing closures for maintenance, two closures are planned for the weekend with more next week.

The following closures are planned by CSX:

Bogia Road — closing Saturday

Mystic Springs Road — closing Sunday

Becks Lake Road — closing Monday and Tuesday, expected to open early Wednesday. A temporary crossing will be place until completed.

<strong>NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barber, click to enlarge.</strong>