Another Women’s College Soccer Championship Coming To Ashton Brosnaham Park

The 2024 NAIA Women’s Soccer National Championship will be played at Escambia County’s Ashton Brosnaham Park off 10 Mile Road December 2-9, 2024.

In this 41st annual competition, the top 16 women’s soccer teams will compete for the championship title. The tournament comes less than a month after the Texas Longhorns won the SEC Womens Soccer Championship at Ashton Brosnaham. [Photos, story...]

The teams competing for the NAIA title this year are Cumberlands (Ky.), John Brown (Ark.), SCAD Savannah (Ga.), Spring Arbor (Mich.), Campbellsville (Ky.), UC Merced (Calif.), (12) Marian (Ind.), College of Idaho, William Carey (Miss.), Xavier (La.), Cumberland (Tenn.), Indiana Wesleyan, Oklahoma Wesleyan, MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.), Columbia (Mo.), Science and Arts (Okla.), Keiser (Fla.), Tennessee Wesleyan, Missouri Valley, Truett McConnell (Ga.), Tennessee Southern, The Master’s (Calif.), Aquinas (Mich.) and Concordia (Neb.).

Tickets are on sale at here. All-tournament passes are $30 for adults and $15 for military, students and children. Individual game tickets for first round, quarterfinals and semifinals are $10 for adults and $5 for students/children/military. Tickets for the championship game on Sunday, Nov. 6 are $10 for adults and $5 for students/children/military. A service fee is applied to all ticket purchases. A clear bag policy is in effect for this event.

Pictured: The Texas Longhorns won the SEC Womens Soccer Championship November 10 at Ashton Brosnaham Park. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.