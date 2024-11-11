Texas Longhorns Take SEC Soccer Title; Officials Say Escambia County Wins Big

The Texas Longhorns won the SEC Womens Soccer Championship Sunday at Escambia County Ashton Brosnaham Park, and officials say the tournament was a big win for Escambia County.

Mia Justus made seven saves and Carly Montgomery scored the game-deciding goal in the 80th minute to secure a 1-0 victory over South Carolina for the Texas Longhorns’ first-ever SEC title.

Thousands of fans attended the tournament at the park off 10-Mile Road, including a huge crowd that filled the stands for Sunday’s final, despite rain.

The even was preceded by a free Fan Fest with games, music and other activities for soccer fans before the championship game.

This marked the third consecutive year that Ashton Brosnaham Athletic Park has served as the location for the tournament, generating millions of dollars in local economic impact, according to local officials.

For soccer championship action photos, click here.

For Fan Fest photos, click here.

“We are incredibly proud to once again host the SEC tournament, and we hope the teams and fans enjoy their time in Escambia County,” Escambia County District 5 Commissioner Steven Barry said. “This is an exciting event not only for District 5 and Escambia County, but for all of Northwest Florida. I appreciate the continued partnership with Pensacola Sports and the SEC, along with the countless staff members and volunteers who work behind the scenes to make an event like this possible.”

Escambia County Parks and Recreation has completed significant improvements to continue to make the Ashton Brosnaham Athletic Park a first-rate sports complex, including a new multi-use facility that opened just in time for the 2023 SEC Tournament. The new facility serves as additional locker room space for the SEC Soccer Tournament, along with other sporting events including local youth, high school and college soccer. Parks and Recreation staff also repaved the parking lot and completed significant upgrades to the field turf at Ashton Brosnaham.

Pensacola Sports President and CEO Ray Palmer lauded the strong partnership between Pensacola Sports, Escambia County Parks and Recreation, and the SEC, also highlighting the positive impact that a tournament like this creates for Escambia County and the greater Pensacola area.

“Every year, we get a little better at it,” Palmer said. “We just keep raising the bar, because we want to show the SEC that we want them here. And for these players, they’re going to be deciding where they live after they graduate, where they may start their families, where they’ll come and go to work or start their own businesses, or where they’ll vacation for years and years. It gives our community a chance to show up and show off. It’s just such a golden opportunity, and the economic impact just the week they’re here is significant.”

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.



