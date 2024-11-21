Anna Hoover Weber

Anna Hoover Weber, aged 100, passed away peacefully on November 17, 2024, in Atmore, Alabama. Born on September 6, 1924, in Farmersville, PA to Joseph and Mary (Sensenig) Hoover. On April 8, 1944 she married Martin Weber and they celebrated 65 years before his death on April 18, 2009.

They lived on a dairy farm in East Earl, PA for 18 years. In 1962 they moved the family to the Poarch community in Alabama and she served in various ministries dedicated to her family, her church and her community. Her collection of guestbooks will show the countless times she opened her home for meals to neighbors, travelers and people in need that came to her door. In her later years Anna became an accomplished Scrabble player with her family and a circle of friends. She was a member of Grace Fellowship and was a beloved grandmother to the entire church.

Anna is survived by her children: James Weber (Ruth) of Atmore, AL, Mary Jane (Calvin) Schrock of Atmore, AL, Ruth Ann (Alvin) Yoder of Dublin, OH, Velma Schrock (Arlin) of Cleveland, TN, Joyce Suter (Robert) of Pandora, OH, and Philip Weber (Twila) of Irwin, OH. She was a cherished grandmother to nineteen grandchildren, forty-four great-grandchildren, and one great great-grandchild. She also leaves behind two sisters, Alma Eberly and Thelma Wenger, both of PA.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Martin M Weber; a son, Leon Weber (Susan); five brothers, Ellis, Willis, Allen, Paul, and Elmer Hoover; and two great grandchildren, Quinn Weber and Kyle Yoder.

Anna’s life was a testament of faithfulness and resilience. She spent many hours in prayer for her family. Her presence will be profoundly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Memorial gifts may be given to We Care Program, 3493 AL-21, Atmore AL 36502.

Funeral services will be held Friday, November 22, 2024 at 10 a.m. at Grace Fellowship Church in Atmore, AL with Pastors Gene King and Phil Weber officiating.

Interment will follow in Freemanville Community Cemetery in Freemanville, AL.

Pallbearers will be Sonya Miller, Jason Weber, Judy King, Sheldon Yoder, Chad Schrock, Juli Yoder and Amanda Miller.