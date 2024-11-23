Albert Franklin Singleton

Albert Franklin Singleton, age, 85 of Robinsonville, AL passed away November 22, 2024 in Atmore, AL. He was born on January 29, 1939 in Huxford, AL to Lewis and Sudie Singleton. Albert was a longtime member of Robinsonville Baptist Church. He was a farmer for much of his life. He was also a member of the Alabama Forestry Commission – EA Hauss Nursery for over 15 years. He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife Carolyn Singleton, son Perry Singleton, and his granddaughter; Holly Mack Jenkins.

He is survived by his daughter, Renee Mack of McCullough, AL, brother; Barney (Pat) Singleton of Atmore, AL, sister; Laura Weaver of Canoe, AL; grandchild; Dustin Mack, one great grandchild, Addie Jenkins, and grandson-in-law, Brett Jenkins.

Funeral services for Mr. Albert Franklin Singleton will be held Monday, November 25, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. at Robinsonville Baptist Church with High Priest Beth Linam officiating. Internment will follow in Robinsonville Baptist Church Cemetery.

Active pallbearers will be Bobby Wooten, Tony Wooten, David Womack, Kevin Holland, Rodney Helton and Jackie Helton.

Honorary pallbearers will be Garrie Singleton, Chris Singleton, and Mike Helton.

Visitation for Mr. Singleton will be held Monday, November 25, 2024 from 1 p.m. until service time at 2 p.m. at Robinsonville Baptist Church.