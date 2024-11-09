Alabama Man Charged With DUI In Crash That Injured Six From Cantonment

The Florida Highway Patrol has arrested an Alabama man for DUI in connection with an I-10 crash Thursday night that injured six Cantonment residents, including a 14-year-old boy that suffered critical injuries.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 14-year-old was the passenger in a van along with five other Cantonment residents ranging in age from 12 to 50 that suffered minor injuries.

FHP said the van and a pickup truck were involved in the crash, and at least one vehicle rolled over.

Troopers charged the driver of the pickup, 49-year-old Shawn Reynolds Wilber of Daphne, Alabama, with DUI with serious bodily injury. He was booked into the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $1,500.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. on I-10 westbound, just west of the Highway 29 exit.