Food Distribution Held Friday In Walnut Hill, Another Is Today In Cantonment

A Farm Share food giveaway was held Friday morning in Walnut Hill, and there is another special distribution is set for Saturday in Cantonment.

Friday’s Thanksgiving giveaway by Justified Incarcerated Ministries and sponsored by Escambia County Commissioner Steven Barry, was held at the Walnut Hill Community Center.

Justified Incarcerated Ministries will host another distribution in Cantonment with the Cantonment Improvement Committee on Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. and continuing while supplies last.

Pictured: A Thanksgiving food distribution Friday morning in Walnut Hill. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.